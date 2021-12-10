Sandra "Sandy" Kay Ness, 79, of Gillette went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Sandy was born Nov. 28, 1942, to Raymond Routh and Mildred Walker in St. Joseph, Missouri.
On Sept. 30, 1961, Sandy married Dale Geesaman. They resided in Savannah, Missouri, and had three children: Tawny, Dale and Christy. They later divorced.
On April 27, 1974, Sandy married the love of her life, Melvin Ness. That same year Sandy and Melvin moved the family to Gillette. Sandy was very involved with her church throughout the years and took her faith very seriously.
She loved to spend time with her family. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were the light of her life. She taught them how to can and bake, which created a tradition that is still done today of making Christmas goody plates.
Sandy was once an avid bowler where she created many memories and made many friends. She enjoyed gardening and always had a yard that was flawless.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Ness; son, Dale Geesaman; as well as other relatives.
Sandy is survived by her two daughters, Tawny (Jeremy) Hagen and Christy (Rob) Ness; son, Zach Ness; grandchildren, Tiffany Holzer, Aaron (Brittany) Holzer, Kaylee (Shawn) Hagen, Nicole Hagen, Brandon Runyon and Josh (Kaila) Runyon; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Ness, Chet and Ryle Holzer, Gemma, Jep and Clara Hagen, Azzie, Paisley and Drake Runyon, and Raya and Arlowe Hagen.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
