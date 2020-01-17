Retta-Louise
Ruth Johnsen
Retta-Louise Ruth Johnsen, 46, of Gillette died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Little White Church in Malta, Montana. Burial will be at a later date in Malta.
