Felicity Ann Sjostrom
Felicity Ann Sjostrom, 36, of Gillette was born Aug. 10, 1983, in Fort Lewis, Washington. Her life was taken from her Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Gillette.
Services begin at noon Saturday at the Campbell County Senior Center.
Before she turned a year old, she traveled to Hanna, West Germany, where she lived with her parents until 1987, when her father was transferred to Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
There, she started kindergarten and her first lifelong bond was started with her brother, Ryelan. When her father left the service in 1990, they moved to Casper, where she attended Kelly Walsh High School until 2000.
She moved to the Denver area for a while, but soon returned to Wyoming.
She was blessed with four children, Kiana, Alexis, D’von and Neela.
On Valentine’s Day 2011, she eloped with Andrew Michaud at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, having Ivan Moody from the band Five Finger Death Punch sign their marriage license. She gained three sons in the marriage, Kadyn, Gabryle and Nathan.
In 2013, they moved to Greybull, where her husband took a job with BNSF. In Greybull of all places, she learned how to milk goats and even ride a horse. She kept chickens and loved to garden. Following work, her family moved to Gillette in 2015.
She was a loving mother to all seven of her children and a loving sister to Ryelan. In 2005, she became a loving sister to LynnDell, Sierra, Serenity and Kadence.
She lived up to the meaning of her name, happiness, which she brought into the lives of everyone she met. She had an old hippie soul and could often be found at a thrift store, wearing a tie-dye shirt and a pair of Birkenstocks. She loved to camp and hike in the Big Horn Mountains.
Felicity is survived by her husband, Andrew Michaud; children, Kiana Sjostrom, Kadyn Michaud, Alexis Sjostrom, Gabryle Michaud, D’von Sjostrom, Nathan Michaud and Neela Sjostrom, all of Gillette; father, Eddie Sjostrom of Greybull; brothers, Ryelan Sjostrom of Casper, LynnDell Cox, Daniel Kinsman and Kadence Kinsman of Greybull; sisters, Sierra Lamb of Kanab, Utah, and Serenity Kinswoman of St. George, Utah; grandparents, Lloyd and Sylvia Sjostrom of Spokane, Washington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ronald and Gertrude (Bickford) Keith; and her mother, Mary Jane (Keith) Sjostrom.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
