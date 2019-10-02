M.C. ‘Tater’ Hanzlik
M.C. “Tater” Hanzlik, 65, of Gillette, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, South Dakota, with the Rev. Paul Henschen and the Rev. Harold Delbridge officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairpoint Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
He was born Aug. 16, 1954, to Ray and Frances (Moelter) Hanzlik.
He grew up on the family ranch along Sulphur Creek south of Mud Butte, South Dakota. There, he joined his four brothers in many adventures, some probably dangerous and likely instigated by him. Later they were joined by two sisters who completed the family.
He went to Squaw Butte School for his elementary education and Faith High School, and he graduated in 1972.
After high school, he joined a combine crew harvesting wheat, and he also worked for several years at the Cenex station in Sturgis, South Dakota.
He moved to Gillette to work in the oil industry.
On March 18, 1978, he married Renea Mutchler and became dad to 3-year-old Dana. Trinity was born in 1979, and Heidie in 1981.
In 1986, he moved to Winnemucca, Nevada, and worked with explosives and mining equipment. He returned to South Dakota in 1988 to help his parents on the ranch. While there he also drove semitrailer hauling cattle, which he really enjoyed.
In 1998, he returned to Gillette. He worked for a time at Lightning Lube and on his sister and brother-in-law’s ranch. From 2005-2016, he loaded railroad cars for Rail Link Inc. until his retirement.
He loved bowling and bowled on many leagues. He enjoyed playing cribbage and could beat anyone at Scrabble, even his mom, which was always his goal! He was an avid reader of Westerns and enjoyed collecting firearms.
His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies. They were the light of his life.
Tater is survived by his three daughters, Dana Sparks of Sturgis, Trinity Neno of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Heidie Jasiak of Gillette; six grandchildren; brothers, Robert Hanzlik of Mud Butte, Norman Hanzlik of Union Center, South Dakota, and Maurice Hanzlik of Winnemucca; and sisters, Christi Gregersen and Janette Collins, both of Gillette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Frances Hanzlik; one brother, Frank Hanzlik; and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camelanes Grand Prix Scholarship.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
