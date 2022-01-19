James “Jim” Herman Ridinger went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Stony Brook, New York, following complications from surgery for heart failure.
He was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Frank and Helen (Roberts) Ridinger, and grew up on the family ranch in Crook County, Wyoming near Alzada, Montana, where he learned to work hard.
After attending grammar school at the Robinson School, he graduated from Hulett High School, and then Eugene Bible College in Eugene, Oregon, where he met his wife Christie. They married June 27, 1970, and enjoyed 51½ wonderful years together.
He and Christie moved their children, Dan and Angela, to Gillette in 1980, where he worked for Claude’s Welding and the former Jacob’s Ranch Mine, until viral cardiomyopathy forced him to retire from Arch Coal in 2013. He and Christie were members of Gillette Foursquare Church for many years.
In 2016, Jim and Christie moved to New York to live with their daughter and her family, where he was kept very busy as a full-time house grandpa. He was deeply proud of his children and supported them in all of their endeavors (and even their mishaps).
Before his retirement from mining, he often used his “seven day stretch” to fly to Long Island to help with his grandsons so his daughter could complete her doctorate. He was a hands-on grandpa who loved to cook their breakfasts, make their lunches, and provide whatever care was needed.
When his grandson Jack was diagnosed with autism, Jim and Christie became all-in autism grandparents. Nothing was too much, even giving up Wyoming’s big skies for the Long Island Expressway.
Jim was a kind and generous man who had a smile for everyone. He enjoyed making jerky for his family for Christmas for many years, going on an annual Ridinger men’s campout in the Big Horns, and talking with anyone he met.
In the short time he lived in New York, Jim’s exotic Wyoming accent and friendly nature endeared him to many, including his neighbors, his faith community at Axis Church, and the doctors, nurses, and staff who cared for him in the cardiac and cardiothoracic units at Stony Brook Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Christie of Medford, New York; son, Dan (Jennifer) Ridinger of Casper; daughter, Angela (Anthony Dotterman) Ridinger-Dotterman, and grandsons Jack and Sam Dotterman of Medford, New York; grandsons, Damian Hill and Daniel Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brothers, George (Marlene) and Johnie (Julie) Ridinger of Alzada; sisters, Katherine Bressie of Alhambra, California, Penny (John) McPherson of Overland Park, Kansas, Terry (Mark) Huseby, and Gail (Dean Coronato) Ridinger of Hulett; aunts, Diana (Donald) Anderson of Gillette and Betty Roberts of Hulett; and uncle, Charles (Jan) Ridinger of Lewiston, Idaho; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Ridinger; and nephew, Travis Huseby.
Jim has been cremated and there will be a memorial service at Axis Church in Medford, New York on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. EST. His service will be live streamed via the Axis Church Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/medfordag. There will be a memorial service in Wyoming in late summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be given to the Nassau Suffolk chapter of the Autism Society of America at nsasa.org, or the Soundview Pregnancy Center at friendsofsoundview.org.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.