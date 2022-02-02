Gloria Morrison of Gillette died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community with her daughter, Rebecca at her side.
A celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with a luncheon to follow.
She was born Dec. 22, 1926, to Robert and Nell Rucker, both of St. Louis, Missouri. She was the eldest of five children. She excelled in school and was always the teacher’s pet. She was an avid reader and could not get enough books.
After high school, she attended college for a year at Washington University. Finances did not allow her to continue but she was a self-taught expert at just about everything.
She met the love of her life, Bruce Morrison, and they were married Aug. 30, 1947, in Wuanita, Nebraska. The couple lived in St. Louis, Missouri, various cities in Wyoming, Billings, Montana, and finally settled in Gillette in 1979. They had one daughter, Rebecca Vance.
Mrs. Morrison had various careers but retired after working at Pioneer Manor as an aide. She was a patron of the arts and loved opera. She instilled that love in her daughter and the two of them enjoyed watching opera together.
People who knew her called her elegant. With movie star good looks, she turned heads and remained beautiful up until the end of her life. She had an unwavering love for humanity and animals and gave extensively to those less fortunate.
Mrs. Morrison is survived by her sister, Roberta Philpot; and daughter, Rebecca Vance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Helen, Bobby, and Patsy.
Memorials are suggested to benefit Gillette Reproductive Health and Rest Easy My Friend.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
