Betty Lloyd
Former Gillette resident Betty Lloyd, 73, of Arizona died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Glencroft Assisted Living in Glendale, Arizona.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
She was born Nov. 21, 1946, to Raymond and Inez (Gunn) Ghering in rural Olivet, South Dakota.
She later moved with her family to Wall, South Dakota, where she met and married Larry Lloyd. They had two daughters, Lona and Mona, and lived and worked in Wall until 1974, when they moved to Gillette.
She furthered her career in bookkeeping in Gillette until she retired from the Cordero mine and moved to Arizona in 1995. She continued in bookkeeping until 2006.
She loved being outside working in her yard and spending time with her sister, Patty, and her dogs.
Mrs. Lloyd is survived by her daughters, Lona Lewis and Ramona Grams; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Carmen Crawford and Pat McVey; brother, Ray Ghering; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
