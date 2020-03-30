Joyce Ann Glisson (Moore) Oldenburg left this world Thursday, March 26, 2020, to live eternity with Jesus.
Please join us in celebration of this wonderful woman’s life from 2-7 p.m. today for the viewing at Walker Funeral Home.
To protect the health and safety of all, we will be limiting our visitation numbers to 10 people in the building at a time, as required by state and local authorities and the CDC.
The family-only funeral is Tuesday and will be streamed online at Gillette Memorial Chapel and Walker Funeral Home Facebook pages for friends and family who cannot attend.
Graveside services are open to all with respect to current health guidelines being followed at noon Tuesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Check the funeral home website for the latest COVID-19 update.
Joyce was born Jan. 6, 1949, to William (P.G.) and Millie Glisson of Adrian, Michigan.
She graduated in 1967 from Madison High. She later married and had two sons, Clyde W. Moore and Douglas M. Moore. She and her sons moved to Gillette in 1978.
She started working for Exxon Coal, and later worked for Peabody Energy for 26 years. She was one of the first women to work as a coal miner in the Powder River Basin.
She enjoyed playing softball and racquetball in her younger years. She also loved to watch her sons play sports, making every game that she could. She loved to grow her own flowers and vegetables in her basement green room to plant in the spring. She did ceramics and also had a business making jewelry after she retired.
In 2004, Joyce married the love of her life, Steve Oldenburg. They joined families and attended children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. They traveled from Minot, North Dakota, to Fort Collins, Colorado, to watch Clint and Lee play college football. They enjoyed watching grandchildren play sports such as basketball, softball and soccer from preschool to college ages. Joyce was also able to watch her great-grandson play basketball, football, and baseball. Joyce and Steve were able to travel the United States to watch NFL football games together.
Waiting to be united with her loved ones left behind are her husband Steve; son, Clyde and his children, Elijah and Chloe Moore; son, Douglas (Wanda) and his children, Tyler, Madison and Kenadee Moore; son, Lee (Sandra) Oldenburg and his children, Landon and Lanye Oldenburg; son, Clint (Shawnna) Oldenburg and his children, Cam and Cooper Oldenburg; and was blessed with four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents.
Joyce had a generous heart that allowed her family to grow outside of the bounds of blood. Over the years she adopted many people into her family and cared for them deeply.
Her intentional hugs, infectious laughs, beautiful smile and fun teasing will be missed deeply by friends and family.
Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
