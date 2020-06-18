1947-2020
Jerry Boles died peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with his girls by his side after a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1900 Wolff Road. Please see the following URL for more information: bit.ly/jerrycelebration.
He was a father, grandfather, mentor, volunteer, veteran, community leader and friend to so many.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Patricia “Patty;” daughters, Adrienne, Jennifer and Allison; along with grandchildren, Macy and Sebastien.
A Massachusetts native, Jerry was born in Quincy and raised on Cape Cod, where he grew up sailing, fishing and clam baking with his parents and five siblings.
In the U.S. Army, he served as a guard at Fort Leavenworth, where he met his wife, Patty, who was attending St. Mary College and wooed her with his dashing looks, sailboat rides and poetry.
In 1975, he and his family left the Cape and settled in Gillette.
Although Jerry loved the Red Sox and dreamed of seafood platters, once he discovered the mountains of Wyoming he never looked back.
Jerry’s tireless work ethic was an inspiration to all who knew him. He proudly worked for Peabody Coal for 30 years and most recently at DRM Inc.
Jerry remained optimistic and was always ready to get back to work with his friends, who he considered family, until his dying days.
Jerry will be remembered for his community service and his advocacy for volunteerism, for which he received countless awards. Notably, he was a state board member for Hospice and was involved for many years with the Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, for which he started the annual Chuckles for Charity fundraiser and comically played the role of Master of Ceremonies.
He also was a proud member of the Wyoming Contractors Association and many others in the state and was honored in 1997 as one of the News Record's "10 Who Made a Difference."
Jerry always was ready to help anyone who needed him, whether he was fixing a car, serving as a bereavement counselor, volunteering for the Soup Kitchen or dancing across the stage in a tutu for charity.
He was a teacher and mentor by heart and loved to share his knowledge with everyone, especially kids. There wasn’t anything Jerry couldn’t fix or rig. He was often seen under the hood of a car or tinkering in his garage while listening to the oldies.
He made us all laugh with hysterical jokes, pranks and stories. Jerry was the happiest when he was in the mountains. An avid fly fisherman, Jerry spent as much time as possible fishing, camping and four-wheeling with his family and his beloved dog, Sunny.
He will rest in the Big Horn Mountains in the place he called “the top of the world.”
His family would like to thank Hospice for its generosity and care during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to GARF or Hospice.
