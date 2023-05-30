James "Jim" Joseph Timmer, 81, of Gillette, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Campbell County Health.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with rosary to begin at 6 p.m.
Jim was born July 3, 1941, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Ray and Hilda Timmer. He was raised in Estelline, South Dakota, in a small farmhouse without running water or electricity.
He married the love of his life, Penelope “Penny” Jo Schave, on June 22, 1963, and had six beautiful children.
While working at Lakeside Dairy in Sioux Falls, he and his brother Ron started a concrete business they ran after hours from their full-time jobs.
In 1977, he and his family moved to Gillette. Mr. Timmer worked for AMAX Coal Company for 26 years. During this period, he spent much of his time coaching a variety of basketball teams, playing a significant role in developing the Midget Basketball program in Gillette.
After retiring from the coal mine, he and Penny started Wyoming Iron, a metal arts craft company, producing products sold to a variety of patrons throughout the region. The efforts of “peddling” their hard-won products resulted in a multitude of friends and lifelong memories they treasured.
Mr. Timmer valued his bowling, rodeos, car races, camping, fishing and whiskey. But whatever he was doing, he valued most his time with Penny, his family and friends. A perfect night to Jim was a night out dancing with Penny.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Roger, Terry and Connie; daughter, Lana; son, Lonnie "Bud"; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Penny; brothers, Dave, Ron, and Doug; daughters, Lynette Frost, Laurie Timmer and Leah Williams; son, Lance Timmer; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gilletttememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
