Former Campbell County resident Gordon Glen Bell, 51, of Sturgis, South Dakota, died Oct. 9, 2020, of a pulmonary embolism.
A service with military honors begins at noon Monday at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1969, in Great Falls, Montana, the son of Glen Bell and Judith (Golightly) Bell.
He grew up in Rozet and Gillette, and graduated from Campbell County High School.
Mr. Bell was married in November 1991, ad they had three children. They later divorced.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1989 to 2005. After leaving the service, he moved around and eventually landed in Sturgis, where he worked at Rosco’s.
Mr. Bell enjoyed spending time at the local VA club, was a huge basketball and football fan and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his children, Nicholas Bell, Christopher Bell and Jamie Bell, all of Flint, Michigan; sisters, Melissa Bell and Karen Kelley of Gillette; two nieces; a nephew; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.