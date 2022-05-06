William "Chip" Hatcher, 60, of Gillette died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at home, of coronary artery disease.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at First Assembly of God, 601 Carey Ave. with Pastor Dan Holden officiating.
Chip was born Dec. 5, 1961 in Hancock, Michigan, and grew up in various areas in the Upper Peninsula where he traveled to Wyoming in the late 70s.
He started working at a young age. He married Arleen in 1989, started a family, and lived a good life.
Mr. Hatcher enjoyed being outside: camping, hiking, canoeing, hunting, ice fishing, and riding his various ATVs and Triumph motorcycle. He would often spend time with his family and friends doing these activities, but he also enjoyed the solitude of being alone in the mountains or traveling to Michigan.
He was very proud of his Finnish heritage and "Yooper" roots and built his own sauna, enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen and garden, and those who knew him knew he lived a private life. He would selflessly help others, was dependable, and would never give up. He was empathetic and cared about the well being of those around him, and he was very proud of his children.
With his years of service at the school district, he left a lasting impression with the children he worked around who often referred to him as "Mr. Chips."
Chip is survived by his wife, Arleen Hatcher; son, Brandon Hatcher; daughter, Sarah Bauman; two grandchildren; and brothers, Tom Strack and Todd Hatcher.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hatcher; mother, Virginia Hatcher; and brothers, Jack Strack and Tim Strack.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
