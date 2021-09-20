Frederic Edwin Williams, 85, of Lebanon, Oregon, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home from Parkinson’s Disease.
A graveside service took place Sept. 10 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Mr. Williams was born March 16, 1936, in Gillette, the son of Glen O’Neil Williams and Estelene Mae Camblin Williams of Moorcroft and grandson of both parents’ homesteaders and ranchers.
As a young man he lived in Beulah and Sundance and later on a small ranch in Moorcroft. He graduated from high school in Moorcroft in 1954, after which he served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1957, attaining the rank of sergeant. He served during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Japan and Hawaii.
In 1958, he married Dena Gladson of Gillette. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie from 1958-1961, during which time his son, Stephen was born.
Summers were spent working for the Wyoming Highway Department, driving heavy equipment in the building of Interstate 90. He then began his career, working for the State Employment Service in Cody and Jackson; Lakewood, Colorado, and Missoula, Montana. Later, he became the personnel officer for the city of Missoula.
He enjoyed flying and obtained his pilot license in 1968. Other hobbies include hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, some woodworking and dabbling in cowboy poetry.
In 1991, he and Dena bought a motorhome, traveling full-time for two years. In 1993, they settled in Sheridan and subsequently moved to Oregon in 2001.
He was an active member of the Waterloo Baptist Chapel for 20 years, serving as a trustee for eight years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn; mother, Estelene; son, Stephen; and brother, Evan.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Dena; brother, Lee of Moorcroft; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waterloo Baptist Chapel, P.O. Box 2349, Lebanon, OR 97355 of Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
