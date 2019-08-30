LeRoy Lars Nelson Sr., 66, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home in Pine Haven.
LeRoy was born Aug. 5, 1953, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Floyd and Adeline Nelson. He grew up with a large family on a farm south of Newfolden, Minnesota, working hard and raising hell since the day he was born.
His life’s passion was construction and after many years of running a business in Minnesota he decided to start a new chapter and headed to Gillette during the boom of the 1980s. Once there, he started Right Angle Builders, which boomed right along with the town.
In 1987 he married, which led to two children, Ashley and LeRoy Jr.
He later moved to Pine Haven and was well known and respected for his hard work and dedication to his company, which is displayed all over northeast Wyoming.
In 2005, he settled down with the love of his life, Mackie Cadlo, who was his partner not only in life, but in business too. She was by his side until the very end.
Those lucky enough to be cared for by him were cared for wholeheartedly. He was one of a kind, outspoken, ornery, authentic and true to his word. Everywhere he went a lasting impression was made.
He had a love for traveling, gambling, the Minnesota Vikings and being the life of any party. He kept himself young by embracing his inner child and becoming one of the kids whenever his grandchildren were around.
LeRoy is survived by his fiancé Mackie Cadlo; daughter, Ashley (Aaron) Kendrick; son, LeRoy (Haley) Nelson Jr.; grandchildren, Brooke, Emma, Khloe, McKenzie, Nash and Nolan; parents, Floyd and Adeline Nelson; brothers, Jim, John and Randy Nelson; sisters, Joy Knutson and Gloria Osowski; along with many other stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; sister, Darlene; and an infant daughter, Tabitha.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Monday at “R” Place Bar & Grill in Pine Haven.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
