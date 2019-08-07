Glenn Victor “Vic” Harrod, 78, of Weston passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Vic was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Gillette to Glenn and Cynthia (Hemenway) Harrod.
He attended Trail Creek School and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1958.
He married Helen Sanburn in May 1976.
He lived on the family ranch his entire life until August 2014, when he moved to Primrose Retirement Center in Gillette.
He enjoyed life on the ranch and getting together with all his neighbors.
Vic is survived by his brother, Joe (Jacque) Harrod of Sheridan; sisters, Normalee Materi of Upton and Connie Cooper of Marshalltown, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Helen.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Broadus, Montana.
Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to Joe Harrod, 147 Canvasback Road, Sheridan, WY 82801 or by visiting stevensonandsons.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.