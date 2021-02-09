Larry Petersen, 80, of Pine Haven died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer at his daughter Dawn’s home in Sundance surrounded by his daughters and family.
Larry was born in 1940 to Woodrow and Marlys (Stewart) Petersen in Gillette and raised on the Petersen Ranch off of Old Sundance Road.
During his early years, he was awarded the nickname the “Great White Leader” for he was often instigating trouble around the ranch with his siblings.
In some of his younger years, he lived with his grandparents and attended Rozet School. He went to high school in Moorcroft, where his mischievous charm followed. You could find him smoking in the football huddle and winning the titles of both homecoming and prom king. He graduated in 1958.
Soon after graduating, he married his first wife, Carol (Fullerton) Petersen, with whom he had three beautiful daughters they raised in Sundance.
Through the years, he used his handy skills working at American Colloid, Petersen Lumber and Grain, Energy Electric and Lambert Construction.
The years went by and he moved back home to the Petersen Ranch after retirement.
During that time, he married his second wife, Rida (Brunson) Petersen. After her death, he married his third wife, Deana Bowman-Petersen.
He spent the later years of his life reading many books, practicing his golf swing, playing poker with his friends, hunting and spending time with his two beloved dogs, Sky and Gabby.
He is survived by his wife, Deana Bowman Petersen; three daughters, Shelly Hunt Yeadon of Gillette, Dawn (Daryl) Peplow of Sundance and Tracey (David) Jundt of Sundance; eight grandchildren, Krystal Hunt, Syrene (Shannon) Peplow Morris, Tyrell Hunt, Sheena (David) Peplow Steege, Leslea (Colter) Hunt Huhn, Tyler (Tessa) Jundt, Trent Peplow, Kordell Hunt and Craig Houston; four great-grandchildren, Kaylyn, Christian, Raylee and Jameson; three brothers, Jack (Barb) Petersen, Roger (Lola) Petersen and Greg (Deb) Petersen; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Marlys Petersen; second wife, Rida (Brunson) Petersen; and three grandchildren, LaTisha (Peplow) Houston, Jeremiah Jundt and Derek Hunt.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crook County Library or Crook County Senior Services. Please send to: Dawn Peplow, P.O. Box 533, Sundance, WY 82729.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
