Former Gillette resident, Tomas Lynn Davison, 68, of Billings, Montana, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Billings Clinic Hospital, of unknown causes, surrounded by loved ones.
A celebration of life begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Powell, Wyoming, at the home of Mike and Heidi McIntosh, 955 Lane 11 ½. Everyone is welcome.
Tomas was born June 29, 1954, in Arlington, Washington, to Duane and Sylvia (Goodridge) Davison. He lived in the Lovell, Cowley, area for many years working on the family farm with his dad and brothers. He eventually ended up in Powell, were he graduated high school with the class of 1972.
After high school he started on a career in Oregon Basin as a gas plant operator for Ralston Processing until 1991, when he moved to Gillette to work for Western Gas as an operator and ending as a lead for the area.
He married the love of his life, Nancy Jane Enes on March 3, 1989, and started out on a lifelong journey together. Nancy brought to the marriage two children from a previous marriage, and he, as well, brought two children to the family. It didn't take long for the couple to bring twin boys into this world in 1989.
In his later years Mr. Davison returned to Powell to work for his brother. An untimely accident forced him into retirement a few years later. He was a good husband, father and grandfather. He was always the one you could count on if you needed anyone.
The thing that brought him the most joy was all his grandchildren and trying to give them the life that he never had, and always bringing a smile to the ones he loved. He will be truly missed.
Tomas is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy Davison; sons, Kacey Gibbs, and Colter Davison; daughters, Heidi McIntosh and Elizabeth Davison; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Jay Davison and Mitch Davison; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tomas Chance Davison; and one nephew.
