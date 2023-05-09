Susan McFarlin, 77, of Gillette, died Friday, May 5, 2023, peacefully, in her daughter's home, where she was surrounded by loved ones.
Susan was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Rushville, Illinois, to Harry and Stella Hunter, one of eight siblings.
Ms. McFarlin's proudest accomplishment in life was her family. When she wasn't spending time with family or friends you could find her baking for the neighbors or gardening and feeding her favorite little creatures: the hummingbirds.
She was also quite active in her community as a member of the Red Hats, Havana Women's Club and the Democrat Precinct Committee. Her kindness was infectious and her light will continue to shine through the memories.
Susan is survived by seven siblings; daughter, Tammy Starrett; and nine grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
