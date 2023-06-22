Alfred Garcia Jr., 69, of Gillette, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home from heart complications.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Kiwanis Park, 303 W. Flying Circle, with Pastor Dan Knust officiating. A luncheon will follow at noon at the National 9 Inn in Gillette.
Alfred, known to his family and friends as Al, was born Feb. 27, 1954, in Hanna, Wyoming, to Alfred Garcia Sr. and Marcella (Sanchez) Garcia. He was raised and educated in Hanna, graduating from high school there in 1973.
Upon his graduation he began working at the area coal mines, then different jobs throughout the United States, eventually bringing him to Gillette in 1999. Mr. Garcia worked for the National 9 Inn at the time of his death, where he had been employed the last 10-plus years.
He loved fishing with family and friends, particularly at Seminole and Pathfinder reservoirs. He also enjoyed fall hunting camp above Kaycee.
Mr. Garcia will be remembered as strong willed and stubborn at times but he also had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor.
Al will be missed by his 12 siblings: Helen Blare of Gillette, Ted Garcia of Winnemucca, Nevada, Rick Garcia of Maricopa, Arizona, John Garcia of Sheridan, David Garcia of Henderson, Nevada, Eddie Garcia of Spokane, Washington, Teresa Kulow of Palmer Lake, Colorado, Blanca Garcia, Chris Garcia both of Loveland, Colorado, Raul Garcia of Murrieta, California, Cecilia Sheppard of Johnstown, Colorado, and Carlos Garcia of Kiowa, Colorado; step-mother, Elva Garcia of Loveland; daughter, Christina Tucker of Winnemucca, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials and condolences can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also can be shared online at GilletteMemorialChapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
