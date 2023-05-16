Irene Aughenbaugh, 96, of Gillette, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her home.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis. A luncheon will follow the service at the VFW in Rapid City, South Dakota.
