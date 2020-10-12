Gary Lynn DeWitt
Gary Lynn DeWitt age 75, of Gillette died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
He was born on Oct. 15, 1944, in Sheridan to Helen Ruth DeWitt and Harold Omer “Jack” DeWitt.
He had two brothers, Harold Ugene “Gene” DeWitt and Steven Roger “Pat” DeWitt, and one sister, Dona Joyce McCue.
Gary served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Coral Sea.
He worked as an electrician in Casper, mines in Hanna and Gillette, a refinery in Newcastle and gold mine in Nevada.
Mr. DeWitt is survived by his one son, Larry DeWitt.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
