Robert F. Gould Jr., 45, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. May 2 upstairs at the Eagles lounge. The family invites everyone to come share their stories of him.
Robert was born Aug. 13, 1975, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Robert and Mary Gould.
Bobby was a hard worker and ran equipment for DRM for eight years. When he was not working, he was fishing. Bobby will be missed by many people.
He leaves behind a fiancée, Mary Cooper; son, Steven Williams; stepchildren, Crystal Mills, Karissa Mills and Jeremiah Mills; parents; daughter, Miranda Gould; and grandchildren, Ben and Scarlett Williams, Luna, Renesmee, Niklaus, Cody and Avalee Mills and Kaylee, Matt and Everlee.
Robert was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Archie and Barbara Gould; maternal grandparents, James and Geraldine Christopher; and brother, Jeffery Christopher.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations suicide prevention organizations. A memorial has been set up under Bobby’s name at https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/RobertGouldJrMemorialFund.
This paid obituary was provided by friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.