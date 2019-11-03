Funeral services for Cory Beyer begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gillette Christian Church, 100 E. Flying Circle, with the Rev. George Keralis officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Cory was born July 28, 1985, to Carla Filler and Craig J. Beyer in Gillette.
He loved hunting and fishing. He loved everyone so much and was always helping and doing things for others. He loved his nieces and nephews, Willow, Gideon, Amaya, Noah, Evelyn and Collin.
Cory is survived by his mother, Carla S. Filler of Denver, Colorado; father, Craig J. Beyer of Sheridan; brothers, Curtis J. (Anna) Beyer of Gillette and Kyle Filler of Rock Springs; sisters, Pam and Patty Beyer of Montana; grandparents, Doreen Amber of Billings, Montana, Jim (Chris) Beyer of Billings and Carolyn Patterson of Gillette; aunts, Tammy Stuart, Yvonne Beyer and Lissa Beyer; uncles, Todd Beyer, Carl (Amy) Fox, Michael (Olivia) Fox and Anthony Fox; and his nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Beyer.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Cory’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.