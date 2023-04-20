William D. Hackett, 88, of Gillette, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Campbell County Health.
A memorial service begins at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
William D. "Bill" Hackett was born Oct. 30, 1935, to Ed and Pearl Hackett in Gillette. He passed away on April 11.
Bill left home when he was 14 years old and worked on local ranches. He ended up at the Wagonsen Ranch where he learned to break horses and work cattle. In May of 1953, he met and married Billee McClure. They continued working on several area ranches including the Greenough Ranch, the TY Ranch and many others.
To this union two children joined them, son, Dusty and daughter, Jacque. In 1971, the Hackett’s bought their own ranch on Bitter Creek where they lived until recently moving to Gillette.
Bill always seemed to have a bad bronc in his string so he became known for his ability to break the bad ones or if he couldn't break them, they were sent to the bucking string. Bill also trained polo horses, was a cattle broker, horse trader and in later years he was a renowned equine therapist. He traveled around to rodeos, ropings, barrel races, horse shows and anywhere a horse might be in need of help.
Bill leaves a legacy of being an outstanding horseman.
Bill is survived by his wife, Billee; son, Dusty (Gina) Hackett; daughter, Jacque Hackett (Randy Flint); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He also is survived by brother Floyd Hackett and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates everyone who came to the funeral to help us see the horseman ride over his last hill.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
