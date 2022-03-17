Thelma J. (Cure) Ealy, 72, of Gillette passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Thelma was born in Sundance, Wyoming to Leroy "Bud" and Marian (Sapp) Cure. She was raised and educated in Sundance. After graduating from high school, she received a degree from Eastern Montana State.
On Oct. 16, 1971, Thelma married Butch Ealy in Sundance. The couple then made their home in Gillette. Thelma worked at the Recreation Center daycare and then at Welding Inc. until she found her lifelong job with Equipment Maintenance Service. She retired from the EMS/Sulzer in 2015, finishing her 30-plus year career.
Thelma deeply enjoyed the outdoors, camping at Keyhole, and more recently Cook Lake. She had a green thumb and loved gardening whereas some years the garden was rather large. One of Thelma’s passions was crafting with her friends. She especially liked to create greeting cards and miscellaneous. stamping projects.
She looked forward to her Friday lunches with her and Butch's friends. Thelma was very active, energetic and social. She loved dancing with Butch and Friday afternoon meetings with her co-workers for drinks. She easily picked up horseshoes, earning second place in the Wyoming State horseshoes tournament, and for three years she held the title of president of the Fireside Horseshoe Club.
The very heartbeat of her life was her family. She was a proud, hard-working woman. It was difficult for her to let other people take care of her, for her life revolved around taking care of everyone else. She loved hosting at her house while making sure everyone was enjoying themselves.
Thelma will be remembered best for her likable personality and sincere relationships; labeling her the best wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Butch; three sons: Monte (LaTisha) Ealy, Corey (Shelly) Ealy, and Kenneth Ealy; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Marian Cure; her brother, Bill; sister, Shirley; and grandson, Marshall Ealy.
Please visit GilletteMemorialChapel.com to share your memories and condolences with the family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
