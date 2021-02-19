Shanie Lyn (Hughes) Patterson, 42, of Gillette passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, surrounded by family.
Closed casket visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Services begin at 1 p.m. Monday at High Plains Community Church. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Fellowship will follow the burial at the American Legion.
Shanie was born March 23, 1978, in Gillette to Michael L. Hughes and Rena K. (Marsh) Harris, and she was raised in the community of Gillette.
Shanie attended Campbell County High School and graduated in 1996. Shanie went on to attend the University of Wyoming to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.
When her dad, Michael, became ill, Shanie returned home to take care of him. She then enrolled in Gillette Community College.
In 2005, Shanie met the love of her life, Chris C. Patterson. They married on April 6, 2009. Shanie became a loving and devoted mom in 2011, when she welcomed Casin into their family. In 2013, her family was complete when Harper was born. Casin and Harper were her world.
Shanie had an extremely rewarding and devoted career in the medical field. She worked for Dr. Billie Wilkerson for nine years as a medical assistant. Later, Shanie continued her career with Dr. Shelley Shepard.
Shanie was a dedicated employee who was eager and willing to learn new procedures and techniques. She treated all her patients like family. Nursing was Shanie’s passion in life.
Shanie had another passion, Relay for Life. She was very active in the organization for many years and wore several hats within the organization.
Shanie loved sports, the Wyoming Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and the Colorado Rockies. Shanie especially loved watching any sport Casin and Harper played. She was their biggest fan.
Shanie loved the great outdoors. She enjoyed spending time at the family Ponderosa in South Dakota. Shanie always looked forward to her adventures, from fishing to camping to shenanigans with friends.
She was known for her larger-than-life attitude, amazing personality, her passion for life and her abundance of love for her family and friends. Shanie was like the “Kevin Bacon” of Gillette. Everyone knew Shanie. When she entered a room, it was like “Elvis was in the House.”
Shanie is survived by her husband, Chris; son, Casin; daughter, Harper; mother, Rene (Dennis) Harris; sister, Kallie (Kevin) Pitzl; stepdad, Scott (Patti) Miller; grandparents, Alan and Bernie Miller; grandfather, Bill Dorr; father- and mother-in-law, Gary and Bev Patterson; sister-in-law, Shalane Patterson (Kelly) Pinkerton; brother-in-law, Sam (Jess) Patterson; nephews, Dakota, Dalton, Barrett and Bodie; niece, Willow; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many beloved friends.
Shanie was preceded in death by her father, Michael Hughes; grandfather, Delmar Marsh; grandmother, Betty Dorr; grandfather, Woodrow "Woody" Hughes; grandmother, Ethel Throne; niece, Zoe; and beloved friend, Charity Saathoff.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Shanie Hughes Patterson Benefit Account established at First Northern Bank in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
