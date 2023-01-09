Leona Webb
Former Gillette resident Leona Webb, 80, of El Mirage, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home.
Leona was born July 27, 1942, in Buffalo, Wyoming, and raised in Buffalo and for a short time in Shenandoah and Tabor, Iowa. She attended grade school in Buffalo and Buffalo High School.
She married Glenn Webb in June 1961 in Sheridan and later moved to Inglewood, California.
Leona and her mother attended a night school to become an electrician and worked for Potters, Inc. The family later relocated to Wyoming where Leona was a manager at McDonald’s in Gillette for 21 years. In 2001, she moved with her husband to El Mirage, Arizona, where they lived until her passing.
She was the daughter of Joy T. and Anna Lee (Sparks) Bays.
Leona is survived by her husband Glenn Webb; sons, Jerry Lee (Melissia) Webb and Neal Webb; a granddaughter, Krystle Lee (Justin) Norton; and a great-granddaughter, Kellie Lee Norton.
Leona loved the holidays and loved decorations for Halloween and Christmas. Her love of the holidays can be seen by her love of lighted objects around her home all year round. She also loved animals and leaves behind four doggies (Brini, Missy, Spot and Snuffy) to mourn their loss.
Her wishes were to be cremated. No funeral services are planned at this time and a celebration of life with the small family will be planned at a later date.
If you wish to make donations in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.