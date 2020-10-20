Keith Edward Kellar of Gillette was called to his final journal to the heavens Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the age of 90 with family by his side.
Keith was born July 24, 1930, to John and Margaret (Webb) Kellar in Williston, North Dakota. He was the first-born child of five and the only boy and big brother to four sisters.
Keith’s first marriage was in 1953, which produced five children and they later divorced.
Keith’s passion was farming and driving the BIG RIGS for many years. Keith was a hard worker and established many great friendships across the United States from his years of driving.
In 1974, he married the love of his life, Nyla Jean (Stedem) Delaney. Keith and Nyla Jean lived in Casper, where together they raised eight children.
Upon Keith’s retirement in 1992, the couple moved back home to Ray, North Dakota. In 2014, they moved to Gillette because of declining health and to be closer to family. In 2015, they entered the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center until the time of his death.
He was a loving caring husband, father, brother, uncle, son and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Keith is survived by his children, Brenda Kellar of Wichita Falls, Texas, Suzanne Morris of Irving, Texas, Candie (Joseph) Lavato of Elbert, Colorado, Cathy Delaney of Norfolk, Virginia, Mark (Pam) Delaney of Casper, Mike (Pam) Delaney of Oak Harbor, Washington, John (Jenny) Delaney of Camdenton, Missouri, James (Claire) Delaney of Independence, Missouri, and Julie (Tom) Delaney-Hill of Gillette; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Nyla Jean; sisters, Carol, Shirley, Pat and Peg; sons, John Kellar and Joseph Kellar; daughters, Janie Wilson and Christine Robertson; and granddaughter, Kyla Delaney.
There will be no funeral service at this time; however, a celebration of life for Keith and Nyla Jean will be planned for summer 2021 in Ray, North Dakota.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
