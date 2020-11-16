Barbara Blanche Gales, 74, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
She was born Nov. 29, 1945, to Charles LeRoy and Avis Marie (Johnson) Means in Hot springs, South Dakota.
As a young girl, she attended Hot Springs Elementary and Enning, South Dakota, country schools. Barbara graduated from St. Martins Academy in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Barbara grew up in South Dakota, most of the time in Red Owl and the Enning area. While there, she met Wiley and Yvonne Ferguson, who became her second parents. They were there for her when she most needed it. A lifelong bond was set between them and she always considered them mom and dad.
Her greatest love were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barb tried to share as much of her life with them. She always said all she could give them are beautiful memories, and that she tried to do. Barb loved taking them to the Black Hills and Keyhole for fun times.
Her greatest passion was painting. She would try anything once — you name it, she painted it. Barb’s largest work are two murals at the Family Fun Frontier Center.
Barb was an avid reader and read just about anything. She liked to sew quilts and general whatever. She also enjoyed gardening and liked to fix up her yard.
Barb enjoyed bowling, camping and the many trips with her husband all over the U.S. and Canada in their camper with their dogs along. She went on nine cruises and was ready to go again.
Barb is survived by her husband, Eugene Gales; daughters, Barbie (John) Gillaspy and Evelyn (Robert) Martin; son, Donald Gales; grandchildren, Travis Harding, Avis Martin, Kenna Martin and Alix Martin; great-grandchildren, Winter Martin and Adaline Martin; and brothers, Edward and J.D. Means.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dana Lea; sisters, Lois, Pauline, Shirley and Leona; and brother, John.
Remembrance of life celebration will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Gales’s family at 2604 Sammye Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
Walker Funeral Home, 410 S Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716 is in charge of arrangements.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
