Casey Gross: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. A time for public sharing to begin at 5 p.m. with the vigil at 6 p.m. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Casey Gross
Ann Turner
