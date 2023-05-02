Paul Roger Pierce, 81, of Gillette, died of natural causes Friday, April 28, 2023, at home, in the arms of his beautiful wife of 61 years, Janice.
Paul's wishes were to have no service and in lieu of flowers and gifts, that a donation be made in his name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.