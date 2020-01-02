Fred “Freddie” Jessie Layman, 76, of Fishers, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Gillette at Close to Home Hospice, surrounded by his loved ones.
Fred was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Manistee, Michigan, to Dorothy and Lewis Layman. He was raised on the family farm in Irons, Michigan, where he helped work the farm and enjoyed riding horses.
He attended high school in Utica, Michigan, where he was a member of the swim team, graduating in 1961.
He married Gretchen Olivia Rye on June 15, 1963.
After high school, one of his first jobs was working for Ford Motor Co. He and Gretchen eventually made their way to Gillette in 1967, where he co-established R&L Water Service with his father-in-law, Charles Rye.
In 1980, he began his career at Cordero mine, where he was a dedicated and skilled equipment operator with a strong work ethic who always looked out for his fellow co-workers. He retired from the mine in 2007.
He enjoyed fishing in the Big Horn Mountains, Sunday drives and, most of all, spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, knack for storytelling and a determination to do his best at any job he was given.
Fred is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gretchen; daughter, Tania (Bob) Young of Gillette; son, Chuck (Marcella) Layman of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Taylor (Eric) Shultz, Kate Young, Alyssa Layman and Jackson Layman; sister, Margaret; brother, Michael; brother, Richard; brother, Steve (Mary) Layman of Gillette; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Barbara; and brother, George.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.