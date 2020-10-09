Darrel Adsit: Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Monday at New Life Wesleyan Church in Gillette with Pastor Paul Baughman officiating.
Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for his son, Brody, and memorials can be made out to Brody Adsit and can be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
A full obituary will be published Tuesday. A fund also will be set up on the Walker Funeral Home website.
