Former Gillette resident Taral Lee (Wilkinson) Hammond, 77, of Arizona City, Arizona, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother to all her children and grandchildren and a special friend to those that knew her.
She loved cooking, playing music, laughing and playing cards until the early morning hours, never backing down from a good debate. Her favorite place was on the deck at the lake in Wyoming surrounded by friends and family.
She spent her last 15 years in Arizona, where you could find her sipping Sunset Blush with their four-legged companion, Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark (Linda) Wilkinson; and parents, Rex and Betty Wilkinson.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill Hammond; their sons, John Hammond of Pine Haven, Wyoming, and Bob Hammond of Gillette; daughter, Becky (Kelly) Price of Houston, Texas; sister, Christy (Norman) Weese of Gillette; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at a future date in Pine Haven, Wyoming.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.