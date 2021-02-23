Gloria Jean Black, 74, former Gillette resident, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the United Living Center in Brookings, South Dakota. Mrs. Black fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
There are currently no services planned. Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings is assisting Gloria’s family with arrangements.
Jeannie was born Dec. 30, 1946, to John and Alma (Klucker) Dikoff in Mobridge, South Dakota. She grew up on the family farm near Timber Lake, South Dakota. Jeannie graduated from Timber Lake High School in May 1964.
Jeannie married Gary Black at the Bethlehem Church in Gillette on June 24, 1978. They raised three sons in the Gillette area, all of whom graduated from Wright Jr./Sr. High School.
Jeannie spent most of her life in the Gillette area working in the energy industry. She was well known to be a very dedicated and hard worker. She spent six years with Morris Construction before going to work for Western Gas/Anadarko. When she retired from Anadarko, she had 26 years of service to her name.
Jeannie was an endearing character in the office and befriended many coworkers along the way. She was always good for a laugh at the office.
Jeannie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking with her grandchildren.
Throughout her life she enjoyed several pastimes including bowling, playing cards and socializing with friends. She loved classic country music and always had it playing in the background wherever she was.
Jeannie is survived by three sons, Jamie and Allyson of Tomball, Texas, Jason and Lindsay of Gillette and Josh of Gillette; 10 grandchildren, Jade Black, Tierney Prinsen, Ashley Black, Shayna Hein, Emily Black, Colt Wagoner, Kara Black, Sara Black, Skylar Black and Jet Black; and former daughter-in-law, Brandi Black of Cypress, Texas. She will be greatly missed by all.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Kenneth Dikoff.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in her name in care of Eidsness Funeral Home, 1617 Orchard Dr. Brookings, South Dakota 57006.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.