Pauline McNutt, 95, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Pauline was born Dec. 23, 1925, in Chadron, Nebraska, to Willis W. Pascoe and Frances C. (Boardman) Pascoe. She began school at the West Ward School and graduated from Chadron High School in 1943.
On Aug. 3, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Mason McNutt. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Mason passed away in 2016. She lived most of her life in Chadron, only moving away after her husband had passed to be closer to family.
She began work after graduating from high school for First National Bank and later worked at the former Abbott Bank of Chadron. When she and her husband purchased Metal Products Co. in 1961, she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business until her retirement.
She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and especially enjoyed taking her turn preparing the alter for Sunday services. As a personal church project, she sent birthday cards to each of the residents of the Martin Luther Home in Beatrice, Nebraska, after hearing back from a caregiver about how much the birthday greetings meant to the residents.
Pauline enjoyed camping and spending time at their trailer near Chadron State Park, gardening, reading, knitting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, William (DiAnne) McNutt of Long Pine, Nebraska, and Michael (Barbara) McNutt of Gillette; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Clayton Brown of Carol Stream, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Helen, and Charlotte; and husband, Mason McNutt.
Funeral services are pending.
The family suggests memorials to Mosaic, (formerly the Martin Luther Home) 722 S. 12th St., Beatrice, Nebraska 68310-4548.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.
She leaves many loving memories to be cherished by her family and those who knew her.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
