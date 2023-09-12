It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mirdad Khan, a beloved father, grandfather, and cherished member of our community.
Mirdad Khan, born on January 1, 1944, embarked on his final journey Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, while visiting family in Sirka, Pakistan. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts.
Mirdad Khan's life was a testament to resilience, determination, and the enduring power of family bonds. In May of 2001, he made the momentous decision to leave his homeland and seek a new life in the United States. Settling in Gillette, he forged a path of hope and opportunity for himself and his family over the next 22 years.
Mirdad Khan was a man of unwavering love and devotion to his family. He leaves behind his wife Darveshan Khan of 60 years, a son, Umar Farooq, who resides in Gillette and six cherished grandchildren who were the light of his life. His presence brought warmth and joy to every family gathering, his laughter resonating in the hearts of all those fortunate enough to share in his company.
In his lifetime, Mirdad Khan touched the lives of many with his kindness, wisdom, and generosity. He was a source of inspiration, a guiding light, and a pillar of strength to those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love and unity will continue to inspire generations to come.
As we mourn the loss of Mirdad Khan, we also celebrate the enduring impact he has had on our lives. We remember his infectious laughter, his wise counsel, and his unyielding love. Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit lives on in the memories we hold dear.
Mirdad Khan's departure has left a void that can never be filled, but his legacy of love, resilience, and the enduring power of family will continue to inspire us all. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory be a source of comfort and strength in our times of sorrow.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
