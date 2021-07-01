On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Kriss (Rogen) Eliassen was called home and welcomed by our Savior. She left this Earth two weeks after her 55th birthday with her loving husband at her side.
Kriss is and forever will be a beloved, daughter, sister, aunt, wife and friend.
Kriss was a Wyoming girl, living only a short time outside of the state. She left to find warmer weather, but soon realized Wyoming provided her with more than the year-round sun and the heat she wanted.
Kriss treasured what Wyoming offered: The beautiful outdoors (that could be enjoyed from a motorcycle, snowmobile, Hummer or Jeep), her family and friends.
Kriss had several passions. She loved the Kansas City Chiefs and she decked out her red vehicles, her home and office with Chief’s gear.
Although Kriss often had difficulty walking, she found the strength to travel and stand proudly throughout Chiefs home games. Kriss loved Snoopy and had Snoopy literally everywhere she worked, lived and played.
Finally, Kriss was passionate about Rottweilers. Over her lifetime, she had the companionship of four Rotties.
Kriss was tiny in stature, but she packed more fight in her little body than a dozen grown men. She was feisty, always standing up for those in need of help or those who were considered “underdogs.” Her feisty spirit enabled her to battle valiantly against the side effects of juvenile diabetes and kidney failure. Kriss’ largest foe, however, turned out to be cancer.
The angel God sent to help her through this journey was her husband, Scott Eliassen. Dorothy Rogen, her mother, also was a constant support for Kriss throughout each diagnosis.
Through it all, Kriss wanted everyone to know that it would and will be OK.
She loved her family and friends deeply and cherished the time she spent with them.
Kriss is survived by her husband, Scott; and the rest of her immediate family: mother, Dorothy; father, Ace; brother, Chuck; and her sisters, Pattie and Mikie.
Kriss married 13 years ago and is survived by the Eliassens, who loved her dearly: mother-in-law, Kathleen; father-in-law, Keith; and brothers-in-law, Darian (Jill) and Justin.
Kriss had many nieces and nephews who loved and survived her as well, including Heather, Ty, Josh, Tanner, Terynn, Dane, Justyce, Brooke, Korbyn, Codie, Wyatt, Hayden, Trey and Trypp.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
