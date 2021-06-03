Long-time Campbell County resident Joyce Thayer passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado. She had been living out of state for six years, but Gillette has always been her home.
She was born Evelyn Joyce Shultz on June 30, 1921 in Philip, South Dakota. She moved to northern Campbell County with her parents in 1933. She married Leland Thayer and lived near Recluse.
Joyce’s occupation is listed as homemaker. This does not approach describing the roles she took on. She did all the things that ranching mothers do. The milking, the calving and caring for many children. Gardening, cooking for hunting camps and part time mechanic all fit as well.
Many students knew her as the bus driver for rural Little Powder School where she fought snow and mud on the way to school in a yellow Chevy Suburban. (Later she graduated to the big buses in Gillette). Mom worked for many years as a security guard at various coal mines in Campbell County.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leland, her brothers Irvil and Bob and her sister Lois and grandson Tony. She is survived by seven children: Barbara, Larry, Sandy, Marcia, Ron, Terry and Gary and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joyce’s niece Amy Manor and friend Lynn Miles and their families became her Gillette children. She appreciated the shared history of life in and around Gillette that Lynn and Amy brought and looked forward to hearing from them.
She was a charter member of Recluse Pleasant Hour Club and loved to visit the Recluse area where she spent so many years of her life.
Joyce’s children, grandchildren and others who loved and cared for her are meeting Tuesday June 29 at 5p.m. at the Recluse Community Hall to visit and remember her. If you wish to be part of that conversation, please join us. There will be a potluck meal and time to visit.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
