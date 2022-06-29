Sallie Ann Davis passed away peacefully Saturday, June 25, 2022, with her husband by her side.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at High Plains Community Church with Rev. Tom Reynolds officiating.
She was born Dec. 20, 1934, in Gillette to H.H. “Hank” Saunders and Margaret Rohan Saunders.
On Dec. 27, 1952, Sallie married her high school sweetheart, Robert Wayne Davis and they were blessed with four children.
Sallie was a talented piano player, playing for many weddings, funerals, accompanied students at musical festivals, and gave piano lessons. She started at an early age playing duets with a close friend, Louise Dickey, in competitions and just for pleasure. Knitting, cross-stitching and keeping many photo albums of her family were more enjoyable pastimes.
She shared her many talents with the community serving, on the Public Health Board, United Way Committee eventually the chairperson, and the Library Board including chairperson for four years. Pioneer Manor benefited from her position on the Advisory Board, and she delivered mail to the residents there. Meals on Wheels was another program she dedicated her time to for 25 years.
Sallie was a member of the Presbyterian Church, again serving as an Elder/Trustee, Deacon, teacher, and organist. In the late 1960s she served on a church committee that helped create what is today the Council of Community Services, the Soup Kitchen, and the Emergency Closet. She was a 54-year member of PEO, holding all the offices of Chapter V as well as being on the State Board. She also enjoyed being a member of Eastern Star.
Sallie is survived by her husband of 69.5 years; sisters, Virginia (Ron) Lynde of Gillette, and Peggy (Perry) Powell of South Dakota; daughter, Carol (Paul) Legerski of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sons, Bob (Jenny) Davis, Mike (Karen) Davis, and Chuck (Laurie) Davis, all of Gillette; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren are added.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Presbyterian Church, Campbell County Public Library, Council of Community Services, Senior Center, Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation (GARF) or a local charity of your choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
