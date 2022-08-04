Gillette resident Dennis “Denny” Gene Michael Henle passed away Friday, July 22, 2022.
Funeral services for Dennis will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, beginning at 10 a.m. with visitation. Formal services follow at 11 a.m. and a graveside committal at Mount Pisgah Cemetery will immediately follow services. The Henle family wishes to invite all attendees for a time of fellowship at the Mount Pisgah pavilion after the graveside committal.
Denny was born on Oct. 1, 1941, in Murdo, South Dakota, one of three children born to George and Gladys (McIver) Henle.
Denny was raised on the family ranch south of Draper, South Dakota, and after completing eighth grade at Jones County Public School, he began working on the ranch from sunup to sundown. From cattle to combines, and from wheat and oats to bailing hay, the many tasks that come with a working farm and ranch were seemingly never-ending.
Denny married Trudy King when he was 19 years old on Nov. 10, 1960. Nine months from that date, the first of three children, Camela (Cammy) Henle, was born. The following year, Dennis moved his family to Wyoming and began his career in road construction, building the highways and interstates we travel through Wyoming and northern Colorado.
In 1963, the second child arrived (Wayne Henle), followed by another son in 1965 (Daren Henle). By 1974, the family had relocated to Gillette, where Dennis decided to settle down and buy some property that could accommodate a large garden and a place to process meat (which was a long-standing family affair). Settling in Gillette satisfied many of the family’s needs, as the children were tiring of moving so often, and bouncing from one school to another.
Once in Gillette, Dennis found work building coal mines and mobile home parks around the area for multiple contractors, where he supervised most of the jobs. Denny could operate any piece of heavy equipment you could find, and he was considered one of the best finish-blade operators in the state.
Dennis continued to work for Osborne Brothers and eventually retired from Earth Work Solutions when he reached the age of 70. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved camping, bonfires, and ribs & steaks on the grill, since his favorite pastime was smoking meats, treats, and goodies of all kinds for all to enjoy.
After his wife passed in 2013, Dennis stayed active camping and fishing and smoking meats until he was unable to get around. Eventually he had to have 24/7 in-home care until his passing at the age of 80.
Throughout his life, Dennis remained a diligent worker, a self-taught guitarist, a life-long NRA member, and an inspiration to many family members and friends.
Dennis is survived by his children; Camela (Greg Welch) Henle and Wayne Henle, of Gillette; brother, Darrell Henle of Stevensville, Montana; sister, Cheryl (Tom) Paige of Brookings, South Dakota; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Trudy; and son, Daren.
The family wishes to extend its personal thanks to Dennis’ caregivers: Darcy, Haynie, Bobbie Kinsinger, Brittney Meier-King, and Jodi Benjamin.
Memorials and condolences for the family may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel at 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY, 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.