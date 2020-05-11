Lisa Ann (Marshall) Christopher passed in her sleep early Thursday, May 7, 2020, with family by her side.
Lisa was born in Dumas, Texas, to Bill and Liz Marshall. She was raised in Gillette with her horse, Tricky, and her dirt bike. There, she joined her mom’s real estate business.
She moved to Walpole with her loving husband, Tim Christopher, in 1986 and managed Nevada Bob’s Golf & Tennis for 15 years. She then became a paralegal for Brecher, Wyner, Faux and Bolan for 17 years.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tim; her daughter, Lindsay Ann and husband Matt Thompson of Broomfield, Colorado; her beautiful granddaughter, Lily Ann; sister, Patsy and husband Charly Ballek of Bozeman, Montana; brother, Billy Marshall and wife Susan of Gillette; maternal grandmother, Berniece Nicolini; aunt, Lucy of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; uncle, Eugene Nicolini of Alton, Missouri; and favorite uncle, James Nicolini of Jacksonville, Florida; many nieces and nephews in Wyoming; mother- and father-in-law, Fran and Earl Christopher of East Walpole; sister-in-law, Kim and niece Kate of Dartmouth; sister-in-law, Julia and husband Philip Boire of Harwichport; and brother-in-law, Michael of New York. She also leaves behind her best friend, Jeanne Kidd of Gillette.
Lisa loved her family and lived for her granddaughter, Lily Ann. She spent every moment she could with her here and in Colorado.
Lisa also loved all her golden retrievers she had over the last 40 years: Poco, Simba, Bruschi and Jack.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad; and nephew, Tony.
There is a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. We already miss her dearly.
As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Lisa’s family has decided that her funeral services will be private.
A celebration of life will take place when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute so they can continue their great work. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or submitted online at dana-farber.org/gift.
Arrangements are by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home of Walpole.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
