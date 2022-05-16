Former Gillette resident John Joseph "Jack" Lunne, 75, of Gilbert, Arizona, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley at Lund Home, after a valiant battle with cancer that lasted more than 20 years.
Jack was born to Joseph and Barbara (Mackrall) Lunne.
His early years were spent on a farm near Wewela, South Dakota, and he attended Highland Country School. The family moved to Colome, South Dakota, and he attended the Viaduct Country School and graduated from Colome High School in 1964.
After graduation, he lived in Spearfish were he worked for the saw mill. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965, serving as an Honor Guard in Fort Carson, Colorado, that conducted military rites for many young men who died in the Vietnam War. After his military service, he returned to Spearfish to work again at the saw mill.
Mr. Lunne married Mary Jean Lindgren in 1966. To this union, two children were born: Tina and Joseph. The family moved to Gillette in 1970 where he worked for the Campbell County School District, UPS, Salt Creek Freight, and AMAX Coal Mine, retiring in 2003.
In 1984, he met and married Patricia Duffel. Upon his retirement, they moved to Gilbert, Arizona. Their love for travel took them all over, always sharing stories with family.
While living in Wyoming, some of his most cherished times were hunting, softball, and enjoying the challenge of a good golf game. He spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play softball.
Jack is survived by his wife, Pat of Gilbert, Arizona; daughter, Tina Pitts; four grandchildren; son, Joseph Lunne of Durham, North Carolina; sisters, Alice Slade of Gregory, South Dakota and Ruth Jones of Pierre, South Dakota; brother, Blaine of Buffalo, Wyoming; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Grenoble and Loretta Wiedman; brothers, Dale Peterson and Ralph Peterson; two nieces; and one nephew.
A celebration of life for Jack Lunne will take place in Colome in the summer of 2023.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
