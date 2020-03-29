Docia McCue Mar 29, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Docia McCueDocia McCue, 86, of Gillette died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News State COVID-19 count up to 84; Campbell County treats 'possible positive' cases Lessons from 100 years ago can help guide people through COVID-19 Virtual Pepper: TBHS volleyball team comes together to make video playing popular game COVID-19 another hit on already-reeling coal industry Local schools to educate remotely beginning April 6 Virus crimps woman's final days with her dying mother Curbside library services pick up in first week of closure State offering grants to help avert or shorten layoffs Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGov. orders new round of closures; Wyoming COVID-19 count hits 30County monitoring 131 'possible positive' COVID-19 casesPublic health orders extended for two weeks as case count hits 73CCSD plans for remote learningCoronavirus cases grow to 26Governor urges compliance with restrictions, but prepared for shelter-in-place order if necessaryCOVID-19 cases up to 53 in WyomingWyoming COVID-19 cases leap to 70Governor prepared for shelter-in-place order if necessaryCoronavirus case count jumps to 47, Gordon urges people to stay home Images Videos CommentedSchool trustee apologizes for Buttigieg post; former teacher calls for resignation (7)Schofield's letters wouldn't be missed (6)Several at packed meeting ask school board trustee to resign (4)City proposes additional rate increases (2)Tea Party asks Teton Co. to affirm Second Amendment support (2)Man irate at being carded for cigarettes (1)Local businesses step up to help those in need (1)House destroyed in fire in Fox Park (1)Census faces challenges as it aims to hire up to 500,000 (1)BLM preferred plan would remove 1,500 horses from range (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Tower West Best Western Bulletin
