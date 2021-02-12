Melvin Lee Bartholomew, 81, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette following a hospital emergency room visit and admission to hospice care. His most prominent health malady was Parkinson's disease.
He was born Sept. 17, 1939, in his grandmother's house in Cody, Nebraska, to Fremont and Velma (Heath) Bartholomew.
His young life was spent on a ranch 30 miles southwest of Cody where he attended a country school.
In June 1946, Melvin's family moved into the town of Cody and lived in a house directly across the street east of where he was born. His education continued in the Cody Public School system, and he graduated with the Class of 1957. He loved the sport of basketball, at which he excelled and received many awards and recognitions into his adult life.
The Bartholomew family added Richard Allen in 1951. Although not close in years, the brothers remained in contact over the miles and years.
Mr. Bartholomew attended a business college in Rapid City, South Dakota, for a short time before returning to the Nebraska Sandhills.
He married Marcia Canet of Valentine, Nebraska, at Crookston, Nebraska, on Dec. 28, 1961. They had two sons: Ryan Lynn, born in 1964, and Rod Shawn, born in 1965. They later divorced.
Melvin was known for his dynamic personality. He was energetic, vigorous, forceful and results-oriented.
His working life consisted of many jobs and experiences, including electrical apprenticeship, truck driving, ranch hand, cowboying, road construction, barbed wire fence building, auto mechanics technician and others.
In 1980, he moved his family from Cody to an acreage near Rozet and began a career working in the open-pit coal mines of the Gillette area, where he operated heavy equipment. He retired from formal employment in March 2001.
Mr. Bartholomew had several activities he enjoyed (besides basketball), including roping, swimming, water skiing, snowmobiling, hunting (deer, pheasants, ducks, grouse and elk), paraplaning and ice fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1989; his mother in 2001; and his son, Ryan, on Feb. 3, 1994.
He is survived by his son, Rod, of Texas; his brother, Richard of Benkelman, Nebraska; his grandchildren; a nephew and niece and their families; cousins on the Bartholomew and Heath sides of the family; and a special longtime friend and caregiver, Kay Hoekstra of Gillette.
He requested cremation and no services; however, said that “Cody is my hometown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.