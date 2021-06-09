David Kenneth Anton, 64, of Gillette passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life begins at 5 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Dalbey Memorial Park at the Pat Mueller Shelter, 900 Edwards St. in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Ladbury Funeral Service, 11332 Interstate 94 Business Loop East in Dickinson, North Dakota, with Rite of Committal to follow in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at New Hradec, North Dakota.
David was born May 19, 1956, in Dickinson to Albert and Antonia (Krehlik) Anton. He was raised on the family farm northwest of Dickinson and attended school in South Heart, North Dakota.
In 1987, he married Coletta (Pachl) Stanger. They later divorced. In this relationship he had two sons, Derek David Anton and Darin David Anton. He loved family and friends.
While living in Dickinson, he worked in the construction field, mostly driving truck. He gained interest in flying and received his private pilot license. One of the proudest moments in his life was to be able to fly airplanes. He eventually was able to purchase his own “puddle jumper,” and even flew over the farm quite a few times.
He enjoyed farm life and would often help his parents out with seeding and putting up hay. He bought a combine and went custom combining a couple of seasons. He moved to Gillette and worked construction and in the oil field. He started his own business, Dave’s Trucking Co., which he owned and operated for more than 25 years.
David would tinker on anything with an engine. He loved old muscle cars, his favorite being Mopar. He would always find a way to make something work. He enjoyed outdoor life fishing, camping and snowmobiling.
He loved putting his thoughts and work into helping his sons when they worked on their vehicles. He was never afraid to lend a helping hand. No matter what life threw his way, he always seemed to stay positive and do what was right.
Forever in our hearts. Fly High, Dad, Fly High.
David is survived by his two sons, Derek and Darin; brother, Roger (LaVon); sisters, Renea (Donnie) Duttenhefer, Gloria (Rodney) Bohlman, Lorraine (Dennis) Faulhauber, Annette Kilwein, Sharon Anton, Kathleen (Jeff) Schwindt, Rosella Jensen, Suzie Anton, Colleen Johnson and Claudine (Bob) Rohde; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Arnie; brother, Alvin; and a nephew, Timothy Faulhaber.
Cremation arrangements were under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish, South Dakota.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.