Norman “Norm” Lyle Stai, 83, was called home on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, due to cardiac events.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Big Horn, Wyoming, at a later date.
Norm, along with his twin sister, Norma, were born Oct. 27, 1938, in Wolf Point, Montana, to Albert and Emma Stai. Growing up, he worked on his family's farm and kept busy playing with his seven siblings.
He married the love of his life, Evelyn “Sue” Jones, on Feb. 7, 1968, in Edgerton, Wyoming. They lived in various places, moving to Thermopolis and Casper and eventually ending up in Gillette in 1985. Together they enjoyed traveling to Arizona and living the RV life.
After Sue’s death in 1999, Norm moved to Billings, Montana, where he found himself a love for maintaining and building upon the local Yellowstone campground, where he worked for nearly 20 years.
After moving back to Gillette in late 2017, Norm enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his two great-grandchildren, Mason and Madison. While he wasn’t busy driving around town looking at gas prices or watching “breaking” news, he was busy with his friends, relishing in all that the local Perkins had to offer.
Norm was known most for his silly antics and never ending supply of candy. His infinite love for animals always left him with a companion. He had a heart of gold and always wanted the best for others, lending a helping hand whenever possible.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Melvin, Norma, Evelyn, Janice, Marlene, Willard, the twins; son, Lane, and beautiful wife, Sue.
He is survived by son, David (Tracey) Stai of Gillette; daughter, Kristy (Jim) Stai of Seattle; granddaughter, Kylee (Adam) Hastings of Gillette; great-grandchildren, Mason and Madison Hastings; and sister, Evelyn Leuenberger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Fur Kids Foundation of Campbell County. https://www.furkidsfoundation.org/about-us.html.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.