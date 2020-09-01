Laurence Ceasar “Larry” Madrid, 32, of Gillette, died by suicide Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
A celebration of life begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Eagles Lodge, 210 W. Third St.
Laurence was born Sept. 15, 1987, in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was raised in Williams, Arizona.
He loved his family dearly, especially his children. If you were lucky to be his friend, then you were his family. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family and was always lending a helping hand, he may have been sarcastic about it but he was there.
He grew up playing many youth sports, football being his favorite through high school.
Mr. Madrid became a certified mechanic through Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.
In 2009, he moved to Wyoming to become a welder in the mining industry, a trade he began learning in high school. He took so much pride in his work and loved welding.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Janessa and Autumn; parents, Teresa R. Madrid and Luciano Madrid; twin sister, Delia; brothers, Polo and Luciano; wife, JonnaLeigh Produit-Madrid; stepsons, Jaxon, Bentley and Caid; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his primo-hermano, Frankie Madrid.
His love, laughter and kindness will always be in our hearts.
Memorials may be made in Laurence's name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Contributions to support the cost of final expenses and condolences may be made at gillettememorialchapel.com and click on Donate Funeral Funds.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
