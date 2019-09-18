Donna Marie (Holwell) Scott
Donna Marie (Holwell) Scott, 75, of Gillette died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, of a short illness at Advanced Care Hospital of Montana in Billings.
A funeral service for Mrs. Scott begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2903 Allen St., in Gillette with Bishop Mark Anderson officiating.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to service, also at the church.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
She was born May 20, 1944, in Newcastle to William (Bill) Henry Holwell and Olga Marie (Larson) Holwell. She was raised with her siblings ,Bill Holwell, Bruce Holwell, Linda Dowell and Larry Holwell on Skull Creek near Newcastle and eventually in the city of Newcastle.
She married the love of her life, Douglas Dean Scott, on Aug. 17, 1965, on the Wyoming Diamond Jubilee Wagon Train. Her favorite story was the mule braying during the ceremony. Their wedding was attended by Wyoming Gov. Clifford Hansen and his wife, along with many others.
She raised four children, who she nagged relentlessly (with love, of course). She was a born leader and teacher and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming and proceeded to teach in Medicine Bow, Powell, Provo, Newcastle and Gillette. Her career spanned 30 years of teaching youth in those communities.
She loved working with all her fellow teachers and especially loved her students. She would come home and worry about her students’ well-being. She helped many of them in later years and also brought a lot home.
Mrs. Scott devoted her life to the gospel and led by example. She held many callings in her church and loved the people she taught. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as an adult in the New York Long Island Mission with her spouse, Doug, and enjoyed serving the diverse community there for 18 months.
She would like people to know that her work here is done. She received a new mission call, sort of an offer one can’t refuse, for a mission from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, cooking, gardening, quilting, camping, knitting and reading to her heart’s content.
She is survived by her spouse, Douglas; and her four children, Ian Scott, Michelle Wilson and Devon Carson, all of Gillette, and Erin Kobielusz of Tacoma Washington; and 15 grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by both her parents, Bill and Olga; sister, Linda Dowell; and her unborn son, Jared.
Memorial and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.