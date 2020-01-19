Judith Ann “Judy” Barrett Yelton, 75, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, of respiratory complications at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Judy was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Denver, Colorado, at Presbyterian Hospital. She was the youngest of three children born to Viola Mae Knight Barrett of Iowa and Homer Riley Barrett of Oklahoma.
She grew up in Sheridan County and graduated from Big Horn High School. Soon after graduation, she married Dale Yelton of Glenrock.
They moved from Wyoming to Texas to Kansas and to Alaska following the oil field. After their divorce, she moved to Gillette with her two children. Her primary occupation prior to retirement was as a bookkeeper.
She enjoyed a variety of friendships and looked forward to meeting up with her friends at the Campbell County Senior Center, Red Hat Society, American Legion Auxiliary and even her social engagements with the personnel at Public Health.
She especially enjoyed going to breakfast and luncheons at the local Perkins and Lariat Cafe. She loved using her cooking skills taught to her by her mother on their farm growing up. Canning and pickling vegetables was her specialty. She was nicknamed the “Pickle Lady” and her pickled asparagus was in demand. She was never too far away from the cooking channel on her television.
She began collecting cookie jars and cookbooks in her early 20s. Over the years, she always had a rescued cat as a cuddly companion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Barrett; sister, Nola Stephano; nieces, Connie Barrett and Anna Stephano; and nephew, Michael Rotolo.
Judy is survived by her sons, Joe (Tonya) Yelton and John (Jody) Yelton; grandchildren, Jacob Yelton, Nick Yelton, Jarrod Yelton, Courtney Yelton, Joshua and Elizabeth Yelton and Benjamin Yelton; great-grandchildren, Azariah and Caleb Yelton; nephew, Doug (Sheila) Barrett; nieces, Diane Fagerli, Kristy (Ed) Bruns and Natalie Stephano-Anderson; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
The family will have a spring memorial service for Judy and her name will be shared with her brother’s on a plaque at Legacy Park in Gillette.
The family would like to welcome her friends in Gillette to join them at the Lariat Cafe at 10 a.m. Saturday to share a goodbye brunch with them.
A private burial service will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Big Horn this coming summer.
No flowers are necessary. We would like to encourage everyone in the community to support the No Place Like Home cat rescue. Judy would love that!
Thank you to bustardcares.com for assisting us with our loved one.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
